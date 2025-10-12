Fashion tech firms struggle for a funding fit despite AI makeover
Rwit Ghosh 6 min read 12 Oct 2025, 04:57 pm IST
Summary
Of the top 50 fashion tech start-ups in India, only one has reached a Series B funding round, one has been acquired, just three have reached a Series A cheque, while 35 have raised seed funding, according to data from startup intelligence platform Tracxn. The others remain unfunded.
Despite early excitement, India’s fashion tech sector has yet to deliver meaningful scale or investor returns. Most start-ups remain at seed stage, struggling to move beyond experimentation with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools such as virtual try-ons, stylists and aggregators. A few players are showing promise by combining AI with commerce, but the market remains fragmented and capital-shy.
