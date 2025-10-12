Fashion tech firms struggle for a funding fit despite AI makeover

Investor sentiment

Investors are less confident about the viability of a business to consumer (B2C) company in the segment, but they agree that shopping experience is being redefined. “It's going to be about changing the fashion experience. But the question here is that is the innovation—is the AI-shift—more or as important as all the other complexities that come with running a fashion start-up," Prashanth Prakash, partner at global venture capital firm Accel, pointed out.