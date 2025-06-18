FASTag Annual Pass: From how to buy, benefits, to validity, cost and more — Top 10 FAQs answered

FASTag Annual Pass: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced the introduction of an Annual FASTag Pass in a move to ease toll payments and ‘hassle-free highway travel’.

Here is a list of FAQs related to FASTag Annual Pass:

1. What is FASTag Annual Pass? The Centre is set to launch an Annual FASTag Pass, effective from August 15. The FASTag Pass is aimed to transform highway travel by making it hassle-free, allowing smooth passage of vehicles on National Highways and National Expressways. It will be valid for a year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips – whichever comes first.

2. What is the price of FASTag Annual Pass? The Annual FASTag Pass will be priced at ₹3,000 for a year. “In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at ₹3,000, effective from 15th August 2025,” Gadkari said in a post on X.

3. What are its benefits? The Annual FASTag Pass will address tthe long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction, Gadkari said. It will further reduce wait time, ease congestion and minimise disputes at toll plazas.

4. How to buy the FASTag Annual Pass? The FASTag Annual Pass can be activated from the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH. A dedicated link will be made available soon for the purchase of the pass.

5. What is the tenure of FASTag Annual Pass? As mentioned above, the Annual FASTag Pass will be valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips – whichever comes first.

6. Can everyone use the Annual FASTag Pass? No. The Annual FASTag Pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

7. Who will benefit from this? People who travel from city to city regularly, like in the NCR, or those who visit their hometowns frequently will benefit from the FASTag Annual Pass.

8. When will FASTag Annual Pass come into effect? Annual FASTag pass will come into effect from August 15, 2025, Gadkari announced.

9. I already have a FASTag. Do I need to purchase a new one to activate the pass? No. Existing FASTag users can buy the Annual Pass and attach it to their existing FASTag account.