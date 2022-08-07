Fatehpur Sikri to Gandhi's birthplace: Sites where ASI will hoist tricolour on I-Day3 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 10:10 AM IST
Fatehpur Sikri to Gandhi's birthplace: Sites where ASI will hoist tricolour on I-Day
From Lucknow's historic Residency, place of key events during the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny, to Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace in Porbander, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is gearing up to hoist the national flag at the sites of 150 of its monuments on Independence Day, officials said on Saturday.