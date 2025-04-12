Father, son hacked to death amid riot over Waqf Act in Bengal’s Murshidabad; Suvendu Adhikari moves Calcutta HC

Murshidabad Violence: Two people were hacked to death by a mob, while another person succumbed to injuries in West Bengal's Murshidabad amid fresh violence on Saturday, a day after widespread unrest during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.

118 people have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad violence, with police raids continuing across multiple locations.

The victims, a father and son, were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area, he added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has moved Calcutta High Court, seeking deployment of central forces in West Bengal.

Murshidabad Violence: Here are Top Developments Suvendu Adhikari moves Calcutta High Court "In view of the large-scale communal riots spreading like wildfire across West Bengal, I had sought immediate intervention from the state government for the requisition of central paramilitary forces. The state government did not accept it. With no other option, I approached the High Court for an urgent hearing... My prayer has been accepted and a division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Raja Basu Chaudhary will hear the PIL filed by me," said Suvendu Adhikari.

2. Mamata Banerjee urges peace "Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," the CM said in a post on X.

"We have made our position clear on this matter -- we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about," she asked.

3. Father Son Hacked to Death Two persons were killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following violent clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, an IPS officer said on Saturday

4. Bullet injured person succumbs to death In a separate incident, one person who sustained bullet injuries in the Samserganj area, succumbed to injuries. Police officials said their personnel were unlikely to be involved in the firing, suggesting that it “could possibly have come from the BSF,” as central forces had been deployed in the area to control the unrest.

5. Suvendu Adhikari Writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw Suvendu Adhikari, meanwhile, wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the vandalism of railway property in the district.

"Let it be known that this was not an act of protest, rather a premeditated act of violence, an assault on Democracy and Governance by Jihadist forces who seek to spread chaos in order to assert their dominance and sow fear amongst other Communities of our Society," he said in a post on X.

6. Murshidabad Violence On Friday, widespread violence erupted across Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly districts during protests against the new legislation. Several vehicles, including police vans, were set ablaze, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked.

Security has been tightened in Murshidabad's Jangipur after protests over Waqf Act turned violent in Dhuliyan-Ratanpur area.