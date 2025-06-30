Fatwa against Donald Trump? Shia cleric's ‘red line’ on US president for ‘threatening’ Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei

An Iranian cleric, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, a senior Marja in the Shia hierarchy, has declared that anyone who harms the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, deserves the death penalty. His statement came in response to a question regarding US President Donald Trump’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric towards Iran’s Supreme Leader, following the recent 12-day conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Fatwa Against Donald Trump? According to Tehran Times, in a written note, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi has declared, “Any regime or individual threatening the leaders of the Islamic Ummah and acting on those threats qualifies as a Muharib.”

Under Shia Islamic jurisprudence, a “Muharib” is defined as someone who wages armed rebellion, terrorism, violent crimes, or other unlawful acts that spread fear and disorder in society. The prescribed punishment for such offences is death.

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi's remarks are being interpreted as a ‘fatwa,’ a religious edict, the Tehran Times report added. Iran’s Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani and Iraq's Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani have published similar statements seen as fatwas.

Trump’s ‘Threats’ Against Iran's Khamenei Accusation of Defeat, Denial of Iran’s Victory Claims Donald Trump publicly challenged Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei’s claim that Iran had emerged victorious over Israel and the US, calling it a “lie” and bluntly stating, “You got beat to hell.”

Claims of Obliterating Iran’s Nuclear Sites Donald Trump repeatedly asserted that US forces had “obliterated” three key Iranian nuclear facilities – Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz – during the conflict. He insisted these strikes dealt a devastating blow to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, despite some intelligence reports suggesting only a temporary setback.

Saving Khamenei’s Life from Assassination In a striking admission, Donald Trump revealed that he knew exactly where Khamenei was sheltering during the conflict and deliberately prevented Israeli and US forces from killing him, stating, “I saved him from a very ugly and ignominious death.”

US President Trump lamented that Khamenei did not “thank” him for sparing his life.

Threat to Bomb Iran Again if Nuclear Activities Resume Donald Trump warned that the US would “definitely” strike Iran again if Tehran resumed uranium enrichment or nuclear activities that posed a threat. He did not rule out future military action against Iran’s nuclear sites if necessary.

Halting Sanction Relief Due to Khamenei’s Statements Trump disclosed that he was working on removing sanctions against Iran to aid its recovery, but immediately dropped all efforts after Khamenei’s “statement of anger, hatred, and disgust.” He criticised Khamenei’s tone and called it “blatant and foolish,” blaming it for the collapse of potential diplomatic progress.

Warning Iran to Rejoin the World Order or Face Worse Consequences Trump warned Iran that unless it “gets back into the world order flow,” conditions would worsen for the country, describing it as “a burned out, blown up country, with no future, a decimated military, a horrible economy and death all around them.”

Donald Trump urged the Iranian leadership to adopt a more conciliatory approach, saying, “You often get more with honey than you do with vinegar.”

Ordering Israel to Abort a Major Planned Strike Donald Trump revealed that he ordered Israeli planes to turn back from a planned “biggest attack of the war,” which he said would have caused significant Iranian casualties. He claimed to have restrained Israel from delivering a “final knockout” blow to Iran.

What is a Fatwa, and How Serious is it? A fatwa is a legal opinion or interpretation of Islamic law issued by a Marja, a high-ranking Shia cleric. It is considered binding for all Muslims, meaning that even if Islamic governments are unable—or unwilling—to act on it, individual Muslims are religiously obliged to ensure its enforcement.

On 14 February 1989, Imam Khamenei issued a fatwa calling for the execution of Salman Rushdie, the British-Indian author of The Satanic Verses.

The fatwa stated: "I inform the proud Muslim people of the world that the author of The Satanic Verses book, which is against Islam, the Prophet, and the Quran, and all those involved in its publication who were aware of its content, are sentenced to death. I call on all zealous Muslims to execute them quickly, wherever they find them."

Salman Rushdie was forced into hiding immediately after the fatwa was announced. He was placed under round-the-clock police protection in the United Kingdom and lived in safe houses for nearly a decade. In 1989, a bomb detonated at a London hotel where Rushdie had been scheduled to speak.

In 2022, Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage in New York by an assailant allegedly acting in accordance with the fatwa.