Fauja Singh dies at 114: World's oldest marathon runner passes away in road accident in Punjab

World's oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh, passed away after a road accident in Punjab. He was 114-years-old.

The marathon runner was reportedly struck by an unidentified vehicle around 3.30 in the afternoon when he was crossing the road in his village Beas.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and symbol of resilience. At 114, he joined me in the ‘Nasha Mukt – Rangla Punjab’ march with unmatched spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire a drug-free Punjab. Om Shanti Om," Punjab's governor Gulab Chand Kataria posted on X.

‘Turbaned Tornado no more…’ Following the legendary marathon runner's death, Chandigarh-based author Khushwant Singh — also posted a heartfelt tribute to Fauja Singh.

“My Turbaned Tornado is no more,” wrote Khushwant Singh in a heartfelt Facebook post, referencing the title of Fauja Singh’s biography, which he authored.

“It is heartbreaking to hear of his passing in a tragic road accident today,” said Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Who was Fauja Singh? According to his biography, Fauja Singh was born on April 1, 1911. He couldn’t walk until the age of five.

Though Singh began as an amateur runner, the Partition of India, like for millions in the region, upended his life.

After losing several family members to accidents and other tragedies, Fauja Singh turned to running once again as a way to cope with grief and depression.

In the 1990s, the marathon runner moved to England to live with one of his sons. At the age of 89, he made a remarkable return to competitive running, participating in international marathons in his age category.

Punjab ex-CM pays tribute Punjab's former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also paid a tribute to the marathon runner.