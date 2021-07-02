Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FB wants users to report whether they have been exposed to extremist content

The company is also partnering with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and experts for the initiative.
2 min read . 03:42 PM IST Livemint

  • Some users posted on Twitter, showing notifications from Facebook asking them if they have encountered people who show signs of extremism, or whether they have been exposed to such content.
  • The notifications are part of a new Redirect Initiative from the company.

Social media giant Facebook is asking users whether they have seen extremist content on the platform, CNN reported. Some users posted on Twitter, showing notifications from Facebook asking them if they have encountered people who show signs of extremism, or whether they have been exposed to such content.

The notifications are part of a new Redirect Initiative from the company, which is meant to combat extremism on the platform, a spokesperson for the company told CNN. The company is apparently trying to “assess ways" to support users who may have exposed to such content, or may want to report others who are at risk of turning to extremism.

The company is also partnering with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and experts for the initiative. The alert(s) redirects users to a support page on the platform, which includes resources that can help with these situations. The spokesperson told CNN that this includes resources from advocacy group Life After Hate, which helps prevent violent far-right movements.

The social media giant has often been criticized for failing to deal with extremist content on its platform. This includes content from India, and Facebook has even appeared before Parliamentary Committees to answer questions on the same. Its ex-head of public policy, Ankhi Das, had been accused of opposing the takedown of content that incites violence posted by members of the ruling party.

Social media giants in India have been asked to appoint Indian citizens in key compliance positions, to deal with takedown requests from the government and users. They are also required to trace the first originator of such posts within the country. The rules were laid down in the government’s new Intermediary Guidelines, which came into effect on 26 May.

The government has said that Facebook is among platforms that have complied with the new guidelines.

