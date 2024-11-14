FBI raids Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan – Is his pro-Trump bet behind the crackdown?

  • FBI agents raided the Soho apartment of Shayne Coplan, CEO of Polymarket, just one week after the platform accurately predicted Trump’s victory. Coplan claims the raid is an attempt to punish him for his non-traditional and seemingly pro-Trump predictions.

Ravi Hari
Updated14 Nov 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Shayne Coplan is under FBI scrutiny after his platform predicted Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in 2024. With authorities silent on the reasons for the raid, Coplan defends his company’s impartiality.
In a surprising turn of events, FBI agents raided the Manhattan apartment of Shayne Coplan, the 26-year-old CEO of Polymarket, early Wednesday morning. Law enforcement officials arrived at his Soho residence at 6 a.m., waking Coplan from his sleep and demanding that he hand over his phone and other electronic devices, New York Post first reported citing sources close to the matter.

The exact reason for the raid remains unclear, but there is growing speculation that it may be connected to the political ramifications of Polymarket’s predictions during the recent election.

Political context and speculation

The raid comes just one week after Polymarket, a betting platform known for predicting election outcomes, accurately forecasted Donald Trump’s unexpected victory in the 2024 presidential race. Polymarket’s prediction contradicted mainstream polling data, which had shown a tight race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to reports, some have suggested that the timing of the raid is linked to the platform’s non-traditional and seemingly pro-Trump forecasts, raising suspicions that the government might be retaliating politically.

However, no official statement has been released by law enforcement on the exact reason for the raid.

Shayne Coplan’s response

In a statement on social media, Coplan responded with characteristic defiance. On X (formerly Twitter), he humorously posted: “New phone, who dis?” In a subsequent message, he expressed his disappointment with the government’s actions, calling the raid an attempt at political retribution. “It’s discouraging that the current administration would seek a last-ditch effort to go after companies they deem to be associated with political opponents,” Coplan wrote. He further defended Polymarket, emphasizing its commitment to non-partisanship and its contribution to providing valuable information to millions of users during the election cycle.

Coplan also took the opportunity to critique the current political climate, stating, “the incumbents should do some self-reflecting and recognize that taking a more pro-business, pro-startup approach may be what would have changed their fate this election.” He expressed pride in Polymarket’s success, highlighting that the platform had caused no harm and provided value to millions of users in a transparent and open manner.

 

Polymarket's impact on the election

Polymarket has become a prominent platform for election-related betting, offering users a chance to wager on political outcomes. In the weeks leading up to the 2024 election, the platform displayed a higher chance of Trump winning compared to mainstream polls, which had predicted a tighter race between Trump and Harris.

The site’s odds were a stark contrast to traditional polling data, which showed the race in a dead heat. Polymarket’s predictions, particularly their confidence in Trump’s victory, garnered significant attention, especially as they proved accurate in the final results.

Legal and regulatory issues

Despite its popularity, Polymarket faces significant regulatory challenges. Betting and predictions on the platform are not permitted in the US, although users have found ways to bypass these restrictions using virtual private networks (VPNs). Last week, Polymarket announced that it would resume operations in the US, signaling its intent to continue operating despite the ongoing hurdles. This decision likely contributed to increased scrutiny of the platform by US authorities.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 07:12 PM IST
