FBI says Chinese hacker behind cyber intrusion targeting US COVID-19 research, extradited from Italy

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Tuesday (May 28) the arrest of a Chinese national accused of orchestrating a major cyber intrusion campaign targeting US COVID-19 research during the pandemic.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kash Patel said: “The FBI and our great partners have arrested Xu Zewei - a PRC national and state-sponsored hacker - allegedly responsible for a massive cyber intrusion campaign in 2020 and 2021 stealing COVID-19 research from American institutions.”

Extradition from Italy The suspect, identified as Xu Zewei, has been extradited to the United States from Italy and will face federal charges, Kash Patel said.

Patel confirmed: “Xu has been extradited to the U.S. out of Italy as of this weekend, and he will now face federal charges.”

Targeting COVID-19 research According to the FBI, the alleged hacking campaign took place during the peak of the pandemic and focused on critical US scientific research.

“During 2020 and 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xu and his co-conspirators allegedly targeted and hacked U.S.-based universities, immunologists, and virologists conducting COVID-19 research - including key treatment and vaccines - accessing email accounts and more.”

Links to HAFNIUM group Authorities say Xu was connected to a broader state-backed cyber operation known as HAFNIUM.

“Xu was also allegedly a key contractor part of what’s known as HAFNIUM, a group responsible for a massive cyber intrusion campaign (directed by PRC officials) that compromised nearly 13,000 U.S. organizations.”

‘Historic win’ for cybersecurity Patel described the arrest as a major breakthrough in US efforts to combat cyber threats.

“This case is a historic win for our cybersecurity efforts under President Trump, bringing bad actors who target American infrastructure to justice no matter where they try to hide.”

Cooperation with Italian authorities The FBI credited Italian law enforcement for their role in the operation, highlighting international cooperation.