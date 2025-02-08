The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has labeled broccoli sold in bags at Walmart stores as ‘deadly’ due to potential listeria contamination, reported Cleveand.

The 12-ounce broccoli bags, bearing the brand name Braga Fresh, were put on sale as Marketside Broccoli Florets at Walmart stores in 20 US states, said the Cleveand report.

The bags were also carrying an expiry date of December 10, 2024.

Also Read | US FDA greenlights clinical trails for pig kidney transplants in humans

Over 5,900 cases of Braga Fresh broccoli were sold in states of Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, according to the FDA.

Late last year, California-based Braga Fresh had issued a voluntary initial recall and product warning for Marketside Broccoli Florets.

Last week, the US food regulator had issued an update that labeled the Braga Fresh recall as a Class-I case, which is the FDA’s highest recall risk level used for products that could potentially lead to death, USA Today reported.

Listeria outbreak In November last year, a California infant has died and at least 10 other people were sickened in an outbreak of listeria food poisoning tied to ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

Also Read | FDA approves new painkiller that shows promise and challenges of opioid alternatives

The contamination was discovered in October after routine tests detected listeria in the foods and the production environment.

According to the US Agriculture Department, Yu Shang Food, Inc., of Spartanburg, South Carolina, had recalled more than 72,000 pounds of meat and poultry products tied to the outbreak.

About listeria People get sick with listeria poisoning when they eat foods contaminated with the bacteria.

Its symptoms can be mild and include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

More serious illness can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

Those most vulnerable to getting sick include the very young, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant.