India plans coordinated FDI drive, eyes global investors in these key sectors
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 28 Jul 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Summary
The Centre is focusing on sectors such as electronics system design and manufacturing, chemicals, toys, and footwear—particularly non-leather footwear—where leading companies have shown strong interest in joining India’s supply chain.
New Delhi: The Centre is working on a plan to create a more industry-friendly ecosystem for foreign direct investment (FDI), by identifying key sectors and reaching out to global companies for investments, according to two senior government officials aware of the matter.
