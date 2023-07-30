FDIC begins sale of $18.5 billion loan portfolio from Signature Bank linked to major private equity firms1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 08:53 AM IST
FDIC sells $18.5bn loan portfolio from Signature Bank, including loans tied to major private equity firms.
The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) set in motion the sale of an $18.5 billion loan portfolio from Signature Bank this week, a set of loans linked to major private equity and investing firms, according to the regulator's website.
