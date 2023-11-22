FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg Won’t Oversee Misconduct Probe

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. board is forming a special committee to oversee an independent review of the agency’s workplace culture, the agency said Tuesday, restricting the ability of the rest of the board—including the chairman—to influence the investigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The special committee, created by a unanimous vote of the board, will be led by Republican Jonathan McKernan, who was confirmed to the board by the Senate late last year, and Democrat Michael Hsu, who has served as acting comptroller of the currency and an FDIC board member since 2021.

FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg, appointed by President Biden, won't serve on that special committee, nor will the other two board members: Vice Chairman Travis Hill, a Republican who previously served as a deputy to the former chairwoman; and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Rohit Chopra. They will be removed from oversight of the review, the board said.

“All employees at the FDIC need to feel safe and able to speak out if they are subject to, witness or encounter inappropriate behavior in the workplace," the board said in a written statement. “Sexual harassment, discrimination, and other misconduct are totally unacceptable and have no place at the FDIC."

The special committee can appoint as many as three additional members, which the board said are likely to be from outside the FDIC. The firm leading the investigation will report “directly and exclusively" to the special committee, the board said.

A Wall Street Journal investigation published last week revealed allegations of a toxic workplace culture at the agency that drove many female bank examiners to quit. In response, the agency said it had hired a law firm, BakerHostetler, to conduct an investigation of allegations of harassment and discrimination.

Later that week, the Journal reported that Gruenberg and his deputies were involved in decisions over high-level allegations of sexism, harassment and discrimination in which the agency didn’t take a hard line with those accused of misconduct.

In a joint statement the next morning, the FDIC board’s two Republican members called for Gruenberg to recuse himself and said the board should determine the scope of the investigation, as well as who conducts it.

Hill, the vice chairman, said in a separate statement Tuesday that he supported the establishment of a special committee. "I have had a number of conversations with current and former employees over the past week that have reinforced the need for the review to be truly independent—to encourage those who have been subject to inappropriate conduct to participate, and for the results to be viewed credibly," he said.

Hill was confirmed by the Senate to join the board last year but had previously served as a deputy to former Chairwoman Jelena McWilliams, who led the agency when some of the alleged misconduct occurred.

It is unclear whether the board will continue to have BakerHostetler lead the investigation or whether the special committee will tap another firm. BakerHostetler frequently represents the FDIC in litigation, according to legal records.

In addition to the third-party review, the FDIC faces multiple investigations into its workplace culture. Republican lawmakers on the House Financial Services Committee and House Oversight Committee have requested documents and briefings from the agency, and Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have called for the FDIC's inspector general to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" into the workplace culture.

Write to Rebecca Ballhaus at rebecca.ballhaus@wsj.com

