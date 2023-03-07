Fed's Powell sees potentially faster interest rate hikes, says prepared to speed up: Full speech6 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:17 PM IST
- If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes, said Powell
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday announced that the Federal Reserve may increase interest rates at a potentially faster rate than previously expected due to the persistence of inflation. Federal Reserve's unexpected and aggressive stance comes in contrast to last month's reduction in the pace of rate hikes.
