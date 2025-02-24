Federal agencies push back on Elon Musk’s ‘What did you do last week?’ Email
Brian Schwartz , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Feb 2025, 12:12 PM IST
SummaryMillions of federal employees are heading into their workweek caught between differing factions of the Trump administration.
WASHINGTON—Millions of federal employees are heading into their workweek caught between differing factions of the Trump administration, with Elon Musk giving them a Monday night deadline to explain their productivity or risk losing their jobs while some senior officials told workers to ignore the directive.
