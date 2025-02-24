Federal agencies push back on Elon Musk’s ‘What did you do last week?’ Email

Musk’s plan came together in a matter of hours on Saturday, according to people familiar with the matter. Early in the day, President Trump posted on social media that he wanted the Tesla chief executive to “get more aggressive" with his role. In response, Musk and his team at DOGE jumped into high gear to implement the what-did-you-do-last-week email, the people said. Musk’s effort mirrored a similar pressure campaign on Twitter employees after he purchased the social-media company in 2022 before later renaming it X.