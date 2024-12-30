Hello User
Business News/ News / Donald Trump's sexual abuse verdict upheld: Federal appeals court affirms $5 million award to Jean Carroll
BREAKING NEWS

Donald Trump's sexual abuse verdict upheld: Federal appeals court affirms $5 million award to Jean Carroll

AP

  • A federal appeals court has upheld a jury's decision to award $5 million to E. Jean Carroll after finding that Donald Trump sexually abused her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. The ruling also confirmed the jury's finding of defamation.

Donald Trump (File photo/Reuters)

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a jury’s finding in a civil case that Donald Trump sexually abused a columnist in an upscale department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a written opinion upholding the $5 million award that the Manhattan jury granted to E. Jean Carroll for defamation and sexual abuse.

The longtime magazine columnist had testified at a 2023 trial that Trump turned a friendly encounter in spring 1996 into a violent attack after they playfully entered the store’s dressing room.

Trump skipped the trial after repeatedly denying the attack ever happened. But he briefly testified at a followup trial earlier this year that resulted in an $83.3 million award. The second trial resulted from comments then-President Trump made in 2019 after Carroll first made the accusations publicly in a memoir.

