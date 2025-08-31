Federal judge blocks Trump Administration’s emergency plan to deport 600 unaccompanied Guatemalan children

A federal judge has issued an emergency order halting an apparent plan by the Trump administration to deport more than 600 unaccompanied Guatemalan children, Politico reported.

US District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, as per the news report, granted the temporary injunction just after 4 a.m. on Sunday (August 31), ruling that the “exigent circumstances” outlined in a lawsuit filed by immigrant advocates required immediate intervention “to maintain the status quo until a hearing can be set.”

A virtual hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, as per the news outlet.

Advocates cite legal protections According to the suit, attorneys from the National Immigration Law Center argued that US immigration laws specifically exempt unaccompanied children from expedited removal and guarantee them full legal protections, including hearings before an immigration judge.

Risk of persecution “All unaccompanied children — regardless of the circumstances of their arrival to the United States — receive the benefit of full immigration proceedings,” the lawyers wrote in their filing. They warned that the administration’s unannounced plan not only violated federal law but also put children at risk of being returned to a country where they may face persecution.

Senator Wyden raises alarm Senator Ron Wyden pressed the Office of Refugee Resettlement to scrap the deportation plans, warning they would violate the agency’s “child welfare mandate and this country's long-established obligation to these children.” Writing to Angie Salazar, acting director of the office, Wyden stressed: "Unaccompanied children are some of the most vulnerable children entrusted to the government's care. In many cases, these children and their families have had to make the unthinkable choice to face danger and separation in search of safety.”

Whistleblower accounts Wyden’s letter, citing whistleblowers, said children without a parent, legal guardian, or active asylum case “will be forcibly removed from the country.” He added that the move “threatens to separate children from their families, lawyers, and support systems … and to disappear vulnerable children beyond the reach of American law and oversight.”

Immigration crackdown context The plan comes amid the Trump administration’s wider enforcement push, including ramped-up deportations, ending legal protections for some migrants, and surging officers to cities like Chicago for immigration crackdowns.

Guatemala’s role In July, Guatemala Immigration Institute Director Danilo Rivera confirmed plans to repatriate 341 unaccompanied minors from US facilities before they turned 18 to avoid adult detention. President Bernardo Arévalo defended the effort, saying the government had a “moral and legal obligation” to advocate for the children. His remarks came shortly after US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s visit to Guatemala.