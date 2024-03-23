Fed’s Bostic Now Anticipates Just One Rate Cut This Year
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic says he now projects just one interest-rate cut this year, adding that reduction will likely happen later in the year than he previously expected.
