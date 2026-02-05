Fed’s Cook focused on inflation risks as greater threat to economy
Summary
Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook sees a greater threat to the economy from elevated inflation than from a weakening labor market, a stance that suggests she could be skeptical of supporting a return to rate cuts.
