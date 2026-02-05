Fed’s Cook focused on inflation risks as greater threat to economy

If most of Cook’s colleagues share her assessment, Fed officials may be reluctant to return to further rate cuts in the months ahead after they eased their interest-rate target down to a range of 3.5% to 3.75% in three straight cuts over the final months of 2025. The Fed then held rates steady in January. At the end of last year, the median Fed official penciled in one further rate cut in 2026, but Wall Street traders don’t anticipate seeing more Fed easing until later in the year, as reflected by their bets in interest-rate futures markets.