The Trump administration spent months demanding the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. This week, two people with close ties to the White House said waiting to move makes some sense.
Fed’s Miran says he may trim rate cut outlook, citing inflation
SummaryFed governor Stephen Miran said Thursday he is reconsidering his rate cut outlook for the year.
The Trump administration spent months demanding the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. This week, two people with close ties to the White House said waiting to move makes some sense.