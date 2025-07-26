'Feels sad I support this govt': Chirag Paswan slams NDA ally Nitish Kumar on rising crime, Oppn says 'resign then'

Bihar: Opposition leaders in Bihar said Lok Janshakti Party (Ram-Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan's ‘should resign’, after he slammed NDA ally Nitish Kumar on rising crime, stating that he feels “sad” about “supporting a government where crime has become uncontrolled.”

"Resign if you are dissatisfied, this is not the movie world," said Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, reacting to Paswan's comments.

Chirag Paswan's comments come after a 26-year-old woman, participating in a Home Guard recruitment drive, in poll-bound Bihar's Gaya, was allegedly gang-raped inside an ambulance. The incident occurred on Thursday, July 24, when the candidate was being taken to the hospital after she collapsed during the physical test.

What did Chirag Paswan say? "The way crime is happening in Bihar, the administration has totally bowed down in front of the criminals. It is correct that this incident required condemnation, but why such incidents are happening? There is a series of crimes. If it continues like this, the situation would be frightening, rather, it has become so," Chirag Paswan said.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram-Vilas) leader, who is also a Union Minister in the NDA government, further slammed the Bihar administration, claiming that it is incapable of stopping incidents of murder, kidnapping, robbery and rapes.

Paswan claimed that even if the rising incidents were happening because of the upcoming elections, or was likely “a conspiracy to defame the government,” the responsibility to control the same, still lies with the administration.

"How are criminals getting away with the crimes under your administration...Or the administration is trying to cover up the situation, or the administration is completely incapable of handling the situation,” said Paswan.