Female Surgeons Get Better Results Than Male Counterparts
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:43 PM IST

- Patients treated by female surgeons were less likely to experience adverse complications, studies find In a male dominated industry, female surgeons spend more time in the operating room and their patients endure fewer postoperative complications.
