Ferry carrying nearly 300 passengers bursts into flames in Indonesia, three killed, 150 rescued | Watch Video

A ferry carrying nearly 300 people burst into flames in Indonesia on Sunday afternoon, causing passengers to jump into the water to save themselves from the inferno.

Advertisement

At least three people died, and 150 others were rescued, a senior official at the provincial Search and Rescue Office, told Chinese state media Xinhua.

The vessel — KM Barcelona VA — was ferrying locals from Talaud Islands Regency to Manado Port in North Sulawesi when the blaze erupted.

Plumes of smoke fill skies; passengers float in the waters Dark plumes of smoke billowed into the sky as passengers floated in the water below, as flames continued to engulf KM Barcelona vessel.

Advertisement

In another clip, now circulating on social media platforms, chaos unfolded on board—some passengers scrambled to put on life jackets, while others frantically tried to make phone calls as panic ensued.

Exact location of the blaze The fire is located (off) Talise Island, Jerry Harmonsina, secretary of the North Sulawesi Regional Disaster Management Agency, told Detik.

Evacuations underway The Disaster Management Agency's secretary also said that a search and rescue team has been deployed to the location of the inferno, with local fishermen assisting in the rescue process.

“The evacuation is currently underway, involving various units from the Navy, the National Search and Rescue Agency, the Coast Guard (as well as) assistance from local fishermen in the surrounding area,” CNA quoted Jerry as saying.

Advertisement

Cargo ship carrying EVs catches fire Earlier this month, a cargo ship – The Morning Midas — which caught fire in the Pacific Ocean, sunk. The ship was left abandoned as it caught fire, was carrying about 3,000 vehicles, among which around 800 were electric vehicles.