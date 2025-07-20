Subscribe

The once blue-and-white vessel, KM Barcelona VA was reduced to a charred skeleton, its colors swallowed by flames that ripped through the boat from the inside out. It was ferrying locals from Talaud Islands Regency to Manado Port in North Sulawesi when the blaze erupted

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated20 Jul 2025, 06:26 PM IST
Ferry carrying nearly 300 passengers bursts into flames in Indonesia, three killed, 150 rescued | Watch Video
A ferry carrying nearly 300 people burst into flames in Indonesia on Sunday afternoon, causing passengers to jump into the water to save themselves from the inferno.

At least three people died, and 150 others were rescued, a senior official at the provincial Search and Rescue Office, told Chinese state media Xinhua.

The vessel — KM Barcelona VA — was ferrying locals from Talaud Islands Regency to Manado Port in North Sulawesi when the blaze erupted. 

Plumes of smoke fill skies; passengers float in the waters

Dark plumes of smoke billowed into the sky as passengers floated in the water below, as flames continued to engulf KM Barcelona vessel. 

In another clip, now circulating on social media platforms, chaos unfolded on board—some passengers scrambled to put on life jackets, while others frantically tried to make phone calls as panic ensued.

Exact location of the blaze

The fire is located (off) Talise Island, Jerry Harmonsina, secretary of the North Sulawesi Regional Disaster Management Agency, told Detik.

Evacuations underway

The Disaster Management Agency's secretary also said that a search and rescue team has been deployed to the location of the inferno,  with local fishermen assisting in the rescue process.

“The evacuation is currently underway, involving various units from the Navy, the National Search and Rescue Agency, the Coast Guard (as well as) assistance from local fishermen in the surrounding area,” CNA quoted Jerry as saying.

Cargo ship carrying EVs catches fire

Earlier this month, a cargo ship – The Morning Midas — which caught fire in the Pacific Ocean, sunk. The ship was left abandoned as it caught fire, was carrying about 3,000 vehicles, among which around 800 were electric vehicles.

A large plume of smoke was initially seen at the ship's stern coming from the deck loaded with electric vehicles, photos shared by the US Coast Guard showed, after which the shipping company Zodiac Maritime gave a confirmation in a statement.

 
