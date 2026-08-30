Fertilizer management gets a digital overhaul for end-to-end tracking, subsidy targeting

New Delhi: The government is turning its fertilizer management system into a more data-driven platform, linking sales with farmer, land and crop records and tracking supplies more closely from production to retail, according to the department of fertilizers. The aim of the Integrated Fertilizer Management System (iFMS) is to spot supply gaps and unusual buying patterns early, while bringing greater transparency in subsidy payouts.

Fertilizer subsidy remains one of the largest components of government's support to the farm sector, with the department's bill for India crossing ₹2.17 trillion in fiscal year 2026 (FY26). Fertilizer subsidy accounts for nearly 38% of the government's total ₹4.55 lakh crore subsidy bill budgeted for FY27.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the fertilizer department, the iFMS connects production, import, movement, stocks, retail sales and subsidy processing. The platform covers over 140 million Aadhaar-linked fertilizer buyers, over 250,000 retailers and around 70 million sale transactions annually. It also supports management of nearly ₹2 trillion in annual fertilizer subsidies.

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The department has introduced new dashboards and analytical tools to monitor these parameters at the national, state, district and retailer levels. The system can analyze purchases by buyer category, landholding, crop, district and fertilizer type, helping officials identify unusual consumption and emerging supply gaps, the government statement said.

The use of analytics has enabled examination of fertilizer purchases across buyer categories, landholdings, crops, districts and fertilizer types. The large volume of transactional information available through iFMS can be used not only to record sales but also to identify consumption patterns and support more targeted monitoring and informed decision-making.

The government is also linking iFMS with farmer, land and crop databases. Integration with Haryana’s ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ and subsequent work with AgriStack have enabled fertilizer purchases to be assessed against farmer and land records. The experience gained through these integrations has laid the foundation for a structured approach towards linking fertilizer purchases with farmers' needs.

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Under the new framework for fertilizer sale, farmers can book fertilizers through a mobile application using an AgriStack-based identity after verification of land and ownership details. A QR-based booking is then verified at the point of sale, allowing comparison between the quantity requested and actually purchased.

The government is simultaneously strengthening logistics monitoring through the Vehicle Location Tracking System, which links fertilizer dispatches with vehicle-location data to track consignments and identify delays or unusual movement.

Digitalization is also being extended to subsidy payments. Since January 2026, work has progressed on electronic processing of subsidy bills and integration with PFMS/e-Bill systems, reducing manual intervention and improving traceability and auditability.

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