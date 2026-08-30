Fertilizer management gets a digital overhaul for end-to-end tracking, subsidy targeting

New Delhi: The government is turning its fertilizer management system into a more data-driven platform, linking sales with farmer, land and crop records and tracking supplies more closely from production to retail, according to the department of fertilizers. The aim of the Integrated Fertilizer Management System (iFMS) is to spot supply gaps and unusual buying patterns early, while bringing greater transparency in subsidy payouts.

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Fertilizer subsidy remains one of the largest components of government's support to the farm sector, with the department's bill for India crossing ₹2.17 trillion in fiscal year 2026 (FY26). Fertilizer subsidy accounts for nearly 38% of the government's total ₹4.55 lakh crore subsidy bill budgeted for FY27.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the fertilizer department, the iFMS connects production, import, movement, stocks, retail sales and subsidy processing. The platform covers over 140 million Aadhaar-linked fertilizer buyers, over 250,000 retailers and around 70 million sale transactions annually. It also supports management of nearly ₹2 trillion in annual fertilizer subsidies.

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The department has introduced new dashboards and analytical tools to monitor these parameters at the national, state, district and retailer levels. The system can analyze purchases by buyer category, landholding, crop, district and fertilizer type, helping officials identify unusual consumption and emerging supply gaps, the government statement said.

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The use of analytics has enabled examination of fertilizer purchases across buyer categories, landholdings, crops, districts and fertilizer types. The large volume of transactional information available through iFMS can be used not only to record sales but also to identify consumption patterns and support more targeted monitoring and informed decision-making.

The government is also linking iFMS with farmer, land and crop databases. Integration with Haryana’s ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ and subsequent work with AgriStack have enabled fertilizer purchases to be assessed against farmer and land records. The experience gained through these integrations has laid the foundation for a structured approach towards linking fertilizer purchases with farmers' needs.

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Under the new framework for fertilizer sale, farmers can book fertilizers through a mobile application using an AgriStack-based identity after verification of land and ownership details. A QR-based booking is then verified at the point of sale, allowing comparison between the quantity requested and actually purchased.

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The government is simultaneously strengthening logistics monitoring through the Vehicle Location Tracking System, which links fertilizer dispatches with vehicle-location data to track consignments and identify delays or unusual movement.

Digitalization is also being extended to subsidy payments. Since January 2026, work has progressed on electronic processing of subsidy bills and integration with PFMS/e-Bill systems, reducing manual intervention and improving traceability and auditability.

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The growing integration of production, imports, logistics, stocks, farmer and land information, fertilizer booking, retail transactions and subsidy processing, together with improved dashboards and analytical capabilities, provide decision-makers with a more comprehensive and timely view of the fertilizer situation, the statement said.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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