Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told SC that two meeting have been held with FIFA, efforts being made to break some ice on holding of U-17 Women's World Cup.
The Supreme Court on 17 August told the government to take "proactive steps" with the FIFA to lift All India Football Federation (AIFF) suspension and ensure that India can get to host the Under-17 World Cup. The case comes after the AIFF was suspended by FIFA with immediate effect due to "undue influence" from outside parties.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, AS Bopanna and JB Paridwala was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre that two meeting have been held with FIFA, efforts being made to "break some ice" on holding of U-17 Women's World Cup.
He also told SC that several factors are being considered about what can be done about the issue.
He requested that the matter be deferred till 22 August so that a consensus could be arrived at between the active stakeholders of the AIFF.
SC told the Centre that the country should have the Under-17 Women's World Cup event as it is really good for the athletes.
SC adjourned the matter till 22 August on issue relating to FIFA suspending AIFF after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre requested for the same.
FIFA had said in a statement had said, “The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes."
This is the first time that the AIFF has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year-old history.
According to the international governing body of football, the suspension will be lifted once the decision to create a committee of administrators to exercise the authority of the AIFF Executive Committee has been reversed and the AIFF administration has full control over the organisation's day-to-day operations.
"The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned," the statement further added.
A ban on India was on the cards after SC removed Praful Patel as AIFF president on May 18 for not holding elections due in December 2020.
The court had appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by former apex court judge AR Dave, to manage the affairs of the national federation.
The CoA, which has former Chief Commissioner of India SY Quraishi and ex India captain Bhaskar Ganguly as other members, also had to frame its constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.
