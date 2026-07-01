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FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations turn fatal in Mexico as three die of suffocation after El Tri advance into Round of 16

Three people died in Mexico City after the national team defeated Ecuador to reach the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Koushik Paul
Published1 Jul 2026, 08:20 PM IST
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Mexican supporters celebrate after their team's win in FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32.
Mexican supporters celebrate after their team's win in FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32. (REUTERS)
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At least three persons died of suffocation during mass celebrations after Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-2 in a round of 32 clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident happened in Mexico City, near the Angel of Independence landmark, where uncountable number of supporters gathered to celebrate the victory.

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The deaths were confirmed by the capital’s health secretariat. The authorities claimed that three unconscious people at three different locations around Paseo de la Reforma were found. They also informed that the streets around the capital’s most emblematic boulevard ​were closed for traffic for people to celebrate.

“After receiving advanced resuscitation efforts, the ‌deaths of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from suffocation have been confirmed,” the Mexican health authority reported on social media initially, according to a report at The Guardian. The third fatality was a 48-year-old women.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What caused the deaths during FIFA World Cup celebrations in Mexico City?

The deaths were caused by suffocation during mass celebrations after Mexico's victory over Ecuador in the round of 32 match.

2
How many people died during the Mexico vs Ecuador World Cup celebrations?

At least three persons died from suffocation during the celebrations in Mexico City after the match.

3
What measures were taken by authorities during the Mexico World Cup celebrations?

Authorities closed the streets around Paseo de la Reforma for celebrations and confirmed the deaths of three individuals due to suffocation.

4
Why did the Mexico vs Ecuador match see such large celebrations?

The large celebrations were due to Mexico's advancement into the round of 16, following their exciting performance in the match against Ecuador.

5
How did local authorities respond to the incidents during the celebrations?

Mexico City’s mayor expressed condolences and urged everyone to celebrate responsibly, highlighting the need for care and empathy.

She was treated for suffering asphyxiation at a nearly street and died after being taken to hospital, the secretariat said later in a post. Meanwhile, the Mexico City mayor, Clara Brugada, expressed condolences and urged everyone to “always celebrate with responsibility, care, and empathy”.

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With a population of more than 20 million, Mexico City's metropolitan area is one of the most populous and is accustomed to host large celebrations.

What happened in Mexico vs Ecuador ?

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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