At least three persons died of suffocation during mass celebrations after Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-2 in a round of 32 clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident happened in Mexico City, near the Angel of Independence landmark, where uncountable number of supporters gathered to celebrate the victory.

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The deaths were confirmed by the capital’s health secretariat. The authorities claimed that three unconscious people at three different locations around Paseo de la Reforma were found. They also informed that the streets around the capital’s most emblematic boulevard ​were closed for traffic for people to celebrate.

“After receiving advanced resuscitation efforts, the ‌deaths of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from suffocation have been confirmed,” the Mexican health authority reported on social media initially, according to a report at The Guardian. The third fatality was a 48-year-old women.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the deaths during FIFA World Cup celebrations in Mexico City? ⌵ The deaths were caused by suffocation during mass celebrations after Mexico's victory over Ecuador in the round of 32 match. 2 How many people died during the Mexico vs Ecuador World Cup celebrations? ⌵ At least three persons died from suffocation during the celebrations in Mexico City after the match. 3 What measures were taken by authorities during the Mexico World Cup celebrations? ⌵ Authorities closed the streets around Paseo de la Reforma for celebrations and confirmed the deaths of three individuals due to suffocation. 4 Why did the Mexico vs Ecuador match see such large celebrations? ⌵ The large celebrations were due to Mexico's advancement into the round of 16, following their exciting performance in the match against Ecuador. 5 How did local authorities respond to the incidents during the celebrations? ⌵ Mexico City’s mayor expressed condolences and urged everyone to celebrate responsibly, highlighting the need for care and empathy.

She was treated for suffering asphyxiation at a nearly street and died after being taken to hospital, the secretariat said later in a post. Meanwhile, the Mexico City mayor, Clara Brugada, expressed condolences and urged everyone to “always celebrate with responsibility, care, and empathy”.

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With a population of more than 20 million, Mexico City's metropolitan area is one of the most populous and is accustomed to host large celebrations.

What happened in Mexico vs Ecuador ?

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in