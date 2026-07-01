FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations turn fatal in Mexico as three die of suffocation after El Tri advance into Round of 16

At least three persons died of suffocation during mass celebrations after Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-2 in a round of 32 clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident happened in Mexico City, near the Angel of Independence landmark, where uncountable number of supporters gathered to celebrate the victory.
The deaths were confirmed by the capital’s health secretariat. The authorities claimed that three unconscious people at three different locations around Paseo de la Reforma were found. They also informed that the streets around the capital’s most emblematic boulevard were closed for traffic for people to celebrate.
“After receiving advanced resuscitation efforts, the deaths of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from suffocation have been confirmed,” the Mexican health authority reported on social media initially, according to a report at The Guardian. The third fatality was a 48-year-old women.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
The deaths were caused by suffocation during mass celebrations after Mexico's victory over Ecuador in the round of 32 match.
At least three persons died from suffocation during the celebrations in Mexico City after the match.
Authorities closed the streets around Paseo de la Reforma for celebrations and confirmed the deaths of three individuals due to suffocation.
The large celebrations were due to Mexico's advancement into the round of 16, following their exciting performance in the match against Ecuador.
Mexico City’s mayor expressed condolences and urged everyone to celebrate responsibly, highlighting the need for care and empathy.
She was treated for suffering asphyxiation at a nearly street and died after being taken to hospital, the secretariat said later in a post. Meanwhile, the Mexico City mayor, Clara Brugada, expressed condolences and urged everyone to “always celebrate with responsibility, care, and empathy”.
With a population of more than 20 million, Mexico City's metropolitan area is one of the most populous and is accustomed to host large celebrations.
What happened in Mexico vs Ecuador ?