The 2026 Fifa Men's World Cup reaffirmed football's position as the world's biggest international sporting event. Despite initial concerns over the expansion from 32 to 48 teams, the tournament delivered memorable matches, goals, storylines, controversies, strong viewership and robust revenues.
Football rules, cricket rises: How the business of global sports work, in 5 charts
SummaryRevenues of the global cricket body are only about one-fourth that of the global football association. Still, it's doing far better than other nation-based sports, with a stronger ICC, the IPL's financial muscle and a more stable revenue model reshaping the business of cricket.
The 2026 Fifa Men's World Cup reaffirmed football's position as the world's biggest international sporting event. Despite initial concerns over the expansion from 32 to 48 teams, the tournament delivered memorable matches, goals, storylines, controversies, strong viewership and robust revenues.
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