Fifth graders in US arrested for plotting classmate’s murder, wanted to stage it as suicide

In a shocking case that has sparked serious concerns over school safety in the United States, four fifth-grade students at a school in Arizona were arrested for allegedly plotting to murder a classmate and disguise it as a suicide, NBC News reported.

Advertisement

The disturbing plan came to light after one student overheard the conversation and alerted a parent.

The incident occurred at Legacy Traditional School in Surprise, Arizona, in October last year, but details have emerged now through a newly released police report. According to the report, the group of 10 and 11-year-olds allegedly planned to lure a fellow student to a bathroom, fatally stab him, and leave a forged suicide note to make the act appear self-inflicted.

Also Read | Gold gains on dollar weakness, US jobs data awaited

The report further revealed that one of the accused students, a girl, had been in a “relationship” with the victim and wanted to “end him” after he reportedly cheated on her. Investigators found that the students had discussed wearing gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints and had assigned roles, including one student who was to act as a lookout during the attack.

Advertisement

A student who overheard the conversation informed a parent, who then alerted the school administration. The school asked the students and their parents to return the next day, where an internal investigation was launched, and local law enforcement was involved.

Also Read | Viral video: Drone rescues man trapped in floodwaters in Southern China

Some of the students claimed they initially thought the conversation was a joke, but later realised it was being taken seriously by others in the group.

One student reportedly said they went along with the discussion out of fear of being labelled “weird” for not participating.

The four students were arrested on charges of threatening and disorderly conduct, and have been suspended pending expulsion. They were later released into the custody of their parents.

According to the police report, three of the students showed remorse and apologised, while one appeared unbothered, even reportedly smiling and making excuses during questioning.

Advertisement

The school issued a statement saying, “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. As soon as we learned about the incident, we took immediate action. Due to federal student privacy laws, we cannot comment on specific student discipline matters.”

The victim’s mother has expressed her intent to support prosecution against those involved in the alleged plot.