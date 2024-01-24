New Delhi: There's bad news for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's fans living in Gulf countries who were eagerly waiting for the release of the duo's film 'Fighter'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Girish Johar, film business expert and producer, “In a setback, #Fighter officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification !"



However, the reason for the ban has not been disclosed yet.

While 'Fighter' has failed to receive a green light from the censor board in Gulf countries, the aerial action thriller will be released in Indian theatres on January 25.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie revolves around the Balakot airstrike that was done by the Indian Armed Forces in the vicinity of the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The airstrike was done against the alleged biggest camp of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in retaliation to a terror attack in J&K. The terror attack took the lives of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

It is Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and 2023's blockbuster Pathaan. It is also Siddharth Anand’s third movie with Hrithik Roshan. Their first film, Bang Bang!, was made with ₹160 crore and went on to make ₹340 crore worldwide. Their second collaboration, War, was made with ₹150 crore. The movie, which also stars Tiger Shroff, minted ₹471 crore.

Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about the film, Siddharth earlier said, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January."



