Indian Air Force's Jaguar crashes in Rajasthan's Churu; ‘human body parts’ found near crash site

Rajasthan IAF Jet Crash Today: A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Bhanuda village in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, 9 July.

Advertisement

Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the IAF jet crash site, and emergency protocols have been activated.

Defence sources confirmed the incident to ANI and said further details — including the condition of the pilot and the cause of the IAF plane crash in Churu — are awaited. Authorities are currently conducting an investigation.

Some reports suggest that the pilot of the Jaguar fighter aircraft may have died in the crash. Mint could not verify if the pilot survived.

The IAF plane crashed in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm on 9 July, SHO Rajaldesar Kamlessh to PTI. He said human body parts were found near the IAF plane crash site in Rajasthan's Churu.

The Jaguar aircraft crashed in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm, SHO Rajaldesar Kamlessh to PTI. He said human body parts were found near the crash site.

Advertisement

This is the third Jaguar fighter aircraft that crashed since March 2025

Jaguar fighter aircraft from Ambala air base crashes in Panchkula On 7 March, a Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Morni hills of Panchkula district after taking off from Ambala air base in Haryana. The pilot managed to eject from the aircraft safely.

A statement issued by the IAF said that the crash took place during a routine training sortie, after encountering a system malfunction. “The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the statement said.

IAF plane crash: Pilot dies in Jaguar fighter jet crash in Gujarat On 2 April, a Jaguar fighter jet, which was on a training mission, crashed at around 9.30 pm near Suvarda village, nearly 12 km from Jamnagar city, and caught fire. The ageing Jaguar aircraft broke into pieces and turned into a ball of fire after the crash.

Advertisement

An Air Force pilot who was injured after the Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Gujarat died on the next day, 3 April, Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed in a statement. Another pilot, who ejected safely from the ill-fated jet, received treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar.

Further in June 2018, a Jaguar crashed near the Pakistan border in Gujarat, killing the pilot.