Tamil actor Ajith Kumar who contributed ₹25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to help the state government in the fight against covid-19 this week is the most recent example of film stars stepping up their covid donations.

As far as celebrity initiatives go, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have collected over ₹11 crore through a fundraiser, while Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have managed to raise $1 million to help people in India. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna announced that they had donated 100 oxygen concentrators to a non-profit organization called the Daivik Foundation while Salman Khan has extended help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected due to the pandemic. Khan's contribution will aid artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

After being called out for the vulgar display of wealth and privilege even as the world around them suffered, film stars are also increasingly engaging with fans and social media followers to amplify covid-19 messaging, calls for medicines, oxygen, hospital beds, and other help.

While Alia Bhatt has partnered with journalist Faye D'Souza to put out information, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are coordinating help on Twitter. Excel Entertainment owned by Farhan Akhtar, meanwhile, has opened its direct messages on Twitter out to the public.

Brand experts said that while celebrities are always under the scanner, a sensitive persona and even armchair activism will impact how brands view them while sealing endorsement and public appearance deals.

“There is a definite correlation between celebrities showing the decency of respecting sentiments around them and how that impacts the positivity they generate, now more than ever before, which could play a huge role in brand endorsements," Karthik Nagarajan, chief content officer at media agency Wavemaker India, had said in an earlier interview to Mint.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.