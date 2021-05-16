OPEN APP
Home >News >Film stars step up covid donations

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar who contributed 25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to help the state government in the fight against covid-19 this week is the most recent example of film stars stepping up their covid donations.

As far as celebrity initiatives go, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have collected over 11 crore through a fundraiser, while Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have managed to raise $1 million to help people in India. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna announced that they had donated 100 oxygen concentrators to a non-profit organization called the Daivik Foundation while Salman Khan has extended help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected due to the pandemic. Khan's contribution will aid artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

After being called out for the vulgar display of wealth and privilege even as the world around them suffered, film stars are also increasingly engaging with fans and social media followers to amplify covid-19 messaging, calls for medicines, oxygen, hospital beds, and other help.

While Alia Bhatt has partnered with journalist Faye D'Souza to put out information, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are coordinating help on Twitter. Excel Entertainment owned by Farhan Akhtar, meanwhile, has opened its direct messages on Twitter out to the public.

Brand experts said that while celebrities are always under the scanner, a sensitive persona and even armchair activism will impact how brands view them while sealing endorsement and public appearance deals.

“There is a definite correlation between celebrities showing the decency of respecting sentiments around them and how that impacts the positivity they generate, now more than ever before, which could play a huge role in brand endorsements," Karthik Nagarajan, chief content officer at media agency Wavemaker India, had said in an earlier interview to Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout