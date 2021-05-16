Film stars step up covid donations

As far as celebrity initiatives go, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have collected over ₹11 crore through a fundraiser, while Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have managed to raise $1 million to help people in India. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna announced that they had donated 100 oxygen concentrators to a non-profit organization called the Daivik Foundation while Salman Khan has extended help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected due to the pandemic. Khan's contribution will aid artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}