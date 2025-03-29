‘Filthy, vulgar’: Comedian Swati Sachdeva makes ‘vibrator’ joke on mother, called out for ‘shamelessness’

As YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia continues to bear the brunt of backlash for his joke on parents at a India's Got Latent show, stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva is being called out for a joke she made on her mother during one of her shows.

A video of Swati Sachdeva has now surfaced online where she is heard making a “vibrator” joke using her mother as an element of her comedy.

In her comedy set, Swati Sachdeva shares a story about her mother discovering her vibrator and now wanting to have a conversation about it while “acting cool.” But she struggles to initiate a conversation about it.

Advertisement

The video is being shared widely, with netizens terming Swati Sachdeva's joke “filthy, shameless and vulgar.”

Watch it here

As the video has gone viral, netizens are taking to various social media platforms to slam the comedian for her comedy set terming it as “vulgar”.

Advertisement

“Shameless…sharmnaak. Thodi bahut hansi majaak chalta hai par ye to ab had hi kar rhe…@GoI_MeitY @PMOIndia need to ban or restrict the content in these shows,” one said.

Read More

“Even parents aren't being spared in the name of comedy. After Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, now Swati Sachdeva!”

Another said, “Something similar was seen recently. This girl is spreading so much filth in the name of comedy.”

Several cases were lodged against Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, across the country for his comments on parents and sex during a YouTube show.

Though the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, it termed his remarks “vulgar” and said he had a “dirty mind” that shamed society.