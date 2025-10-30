Nirmala Sitharaman to seek Parliament nod for extra spending in winter session
The actual amount of the supplementary grant—reflecting revenue trends following the personal income tax and GST rate cuts—will be finalized by the second half of November.
NEW DELHI : Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to seek Parliament’s nod for additional spending during the winter session to supplement the revenue impact from the growth-oriented personal income tax and goods and services tax (GST) reliefs on the ₹50-trillion annual budget, two people aware of the development said.