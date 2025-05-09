Fin Min asks banks to ensure cash at all branches, ATMs amid tension
SummaryThe country's largest bank State Bank of India has instructed all branches and customer service points near the border areas to continue operations, subject to any instructions from the local authorities..
Mumbai: The finance ministry has told banks to ensure normal banking operations at all branches following the rise in tensions with Pakistan, according to bankers.
