Financial apps lure savers with chance to enter regular sweepstakes5 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 03:41 PM IST
The idea of linking prizes to savings is nothing new. But it’s becoming more popular.
The idea of linking prizes to savings is nothing new. But it’s becoming more popular.
Traditionally, financial institutions offered cash or physical prizes, like toasters, to attract new customers and encourage good savings habits. Now financial institutions are creating apps and offering accounts that are designed to encourage people to save money by giving them the opportunity to enter some kind of sweepstakes or other game of chance.