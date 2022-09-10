Financial apps lure savers with chance to enter regular sweepstakes
The idea of linking prizes to savings is nothing new. But it’s becoming more popular.
Traditionally, financial institutions offered cash or physical prizes, like toasters, to attract new customers and encourage good savings habits. Now financial institutions are creating apps and offering accounts that are designed to encourage people to save money by giving them the opportunity to enter some kind of sweepstakes or other game of chance.
Whether such gimmicks are a good way to foster good savings habits is a matter of debate.
Some argue that offering prizes can serve as carrots for people who don’t save regularly. “I would personally rather see someone get involved with a prize-based savings account versus playing the lottery," says Hal E. Hershfield, professor of marketing and behavioral decision making at UCLA Anderson School of Management.
Critics, meanwhile, contend that consumers would be better off not wasting their time on games of chance, which might yield less than investing in stocks, for example. “I wouldn’t encourage my kids to put their money in a prize-based savings account; I would encourage them to put it in the market," says Vasant Dhar, professor of information systems at New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. “Build up your investing skills instead and do some research into sectors or companies before investing," he says, “and if you can’t do that, invest in a broad market index like the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq."
Still, used correctly, prize-linked savings can encourage good savings habits, says Cait Lamberton, the Alberto I. Duran president’s distinguished professor of marketing at Wharton. If a person is given $1 every day for exercising, she will come to expect it, and the effectiveness of this type of reward diminishes as time goes by, she says. But intermittent rewards are more effective at motivating people to continue the behavior that could generate the desired result. The games—and the chance to win—are an entertaining way to try to drive good financial behavior, she says.
While linking prizes to savings is not a new concept, it is gaining in popularity. The American Savings Promotion Act in 2014 allowed the use of raffle products by financial institutions to encourage savings, and for other purposes. About 30 states allow credit unions and other financial institutions to hold savings-promotion raffles, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Yet there are caveats consumers should consider before moving ahead with this type of account. Be sure to read the fine print with respect to minimum deposits and withdrawal penalties or conditions. Read the provider’s privacy policies carefully to ensure the terms described are acceptable. Consumers also should avoid plunking down large amounts of money in these accounts, especially for a low rate of return.
Save to Win: More than 130 credit unions offer this option to their members. For every $25 saved, a credit-union member receives a drawing entry for a chance to win monthly prizes ranging from $25 to $1,000 and quarterly prizes of up to $5,000. Some states also award an annual prize. Some 150 prizes are allotted each month. A $25 minimum balance may be required to keep the account open. Savers earn a one-year CD rate set by the individual credit union. Members can close their account any time, but penalties may apply. More than $3.5 million has been awarded since the program began in 2009, says Dave Adams, president and chief executive of CU Solutions Group, a credit-union service organization, which administers the Save to Win program.
Yotta Savings: This free app, launched in 2020, offers a recurring weekly sweepstakes ticket for every $25 in the customer’s account. For balances above $10,000, users get one ticket per $150 on the incremental amount. Customers don’t have to add new money to their accounts to get new tickets. Users pick seven numbers for every ticket they receive. Winning numbers are announced daily. Matching three numbers wins 10 cents per ticket; a six-number match wins $40,000. Seven matches is the $10 million jackpot, which no one has won yet. You can withdraw your funds at any time.
Yotta’s banking partner in the enterprise is Evolve Bank & Trust, which holds the FDIC-insured money. Aside from special promotions, customers earn monthly payments equal to an annual percentage yield of 0.20%, based on the average balance from the previous month. By comparison, some of the highest nationally available annual percentage yields on savings accounts and money-market accounts at banks as of Sept. 6 ranged from 2.2% to 2.55%, says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.
Adam Moelis, Yotta’s founder, says that after factoring in the probability of winning a prize, account holders can earn an average annualized percentage yield of about 1.5%, which is close to or more than many banks pay, Mr. Moelis says. “We aren’t the top rate you can get in the market, but we are close," he says, adding that the “vast majority of banks pay in the 0.01% to 0.20% range."
An account holder also could get lucky and win 10%, or be unlucky and just get the 0.20% base rate. Yotta posts all of the probabilities and prizes each week on its website. The prizes are changed from time to time to keep things exciting and mix up the distributions, he says.
The savings rate for Yotta customers can change at any time, based on what is happening with rates more broadly.
Accounts offer a debit card and credit card, Mr. Moelis says.
Long Game: This app, acquired by Truist Financial Corp. in early May, uses games and prizes to encourage saving in an FDIC-insured bank account. Savers earn digital “coins" that they can use to play dozens of popular games and win cash. The more users save with their underlying bank, the more coins they earn. Customers do not pay to play games or to use the app. They also earn coins for correctly answering financial-literacy trivia questions on topics such as insurance, investments and banking.
Customers can also set up personalized savings goals, which are broken down into small missions. Completing missions earns users more coins. There is no investment component and users can’t spend actual money within the app. It is free to download and has no fees. Prizes are funded by Truist.
