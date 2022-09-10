Financial apps lure savers with chance to enter regular sweepstakes

Critics, meanwhile, contend that consumers would be better off not wasting their time on games of chance, which might yield less than investing in stocks, for example. “I wouldn’t encourage my kids to put their money in a prize-based savings account; I would encourage them to put it in the market," says Vasant Dhar, professor of information systems at New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. “Build up your investing skills instead and do some research into sectors or companies before investing," he says, “and if you can’t do that, invest in a broad market index like the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}