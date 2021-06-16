Financial frauds keep pace with rise in digital transactions: report

That apart, about 68% of consumers are using apps for making payments, while 94% of those in the age group of 18-24 years own mobile wallets. "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) apps have gained significant popularity during the pandemic, especially among younger generations, it said, adding that on an average, 32% of consumers own a BNPL app, and most often consumers use Amazon or Flipkart’s BNPL option.

