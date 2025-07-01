Financial rule change from July 1: Pan, Aadhar, ITR, train booking, credit card fees

Starting July 1, a range of new rules will come into effect that could impact your everyday transactions, from filing income tax returns and applying for a PAN card to booking train tickets and using your credit card.

Here’s a breakdown of the major changes that will affect taxpayers, bank customers, and railway passengers across India:

Aadhaar now mandatory for new PAN card applications From July 1, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made Aadhaar verification compulsory for all new PAN card applications. Until now, applicants could submit other government-issued IDs such as a driver’s licence or birth certificate.

Existing PAN holders who haven’t yet linked their PAN with Aadhaar have until December 31 to do so.

Failure to comply could result in PAN deactivation, impacting tax filings and financial transactions. Aadhaar verification needed for Tatkal train tickets Booking Tatkal train tickets will now require Aadhaar-based verification. The Indian Railways has also introduced new safety measures for all ticket bookings.

From July 15, two-factor authentication will be mandatory for both online and counter bookings. This includes a one-time password (OTP) sent to the registered mobile number.

Additionally, the Railways is reportedly considering a minor fare hike, with an increase of 1 paisa per km for non-AC and 2 paise for AC coaches. ITR filing deadline extended In a relief to taxpayers, the Income Tax Department has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) from July 31 to September 15.

The extension offers an additional 46 days to salaried individuals to complete their filings.

Experts advise filing early to avoid last-minute technical glitches that are common as the deadline nears. Changes to credit card fees and services Major banks including SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are revising their credit card terms, charges, and services starting July 1.