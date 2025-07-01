Subscribe

Financial rule change from July 1: Pan, Aadhar, ITR, train booking, credit card fees

New rules effective July 1 will affect transactions in India, including mandatory Aadhaar for PAN applications, Aadhaar verification for Tatkal train tickets, extended ITR filing deadlines, and changes to credit card terms by major banks, aiming for compliance and security improvements.

Anjali Thakur
Updated1 Jul 2025, 08:02 AM IST
From July 1, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made Aadhaar verification compulsory

Starting July 1, a range of new rules will come into effect that could impact your everyday transactions, from filing income tax returns and applying for a PAN card to booking train tickets and using your credit card.

Here’s a breakdown of the major changes that will affect taxpayers, bank customers, and railway passengers across India:

Aadhaar now mandatory for new PAN card applications

From July 1, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made Aadhaar verification compulsory for all new PAN card applications. Until now, applicants could submit other government-issued IDs such as a driver’s licence or birth certificate.

  • Existing PAN holders who haven’t yet linked their PAN with Aadhaar have until December 31 to do so.
  • Failure to comply could result in PAN deactivation, impacting tax filings and financial transactions.

Aadhaar verification needed for Tatkal train tickets

Booking Tatkal train tickets will now require Aadhaar-based verification. The Indian Railways has also introduced new safety measures for all ticket bookings.

  • From July 15, two-factor authentication will be mandatory for both online and counter bookings. This includes a one-time password (OTP) sent to the registered mobile number.
  • Additionally, the Railways is reportedly considering a minor fare hike, with an increase of 1 paisa per km for non-AC and 2 paise for AC coaches.

ITR filing deadline extended

In a relief to taxpayers, the Income Tax Department has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) from July 31 to September 15.

  • The extension offers an additional 46 days to salaried individuals to complete their filings.
  • Experts advise filing early to avoid last-minute technical glitches that are common as the deadline nears.

Changes to credit card fees and services

Major banks including SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are revising their credit card terms, charges, and services starting July 1.

SBI credit card changes:

  • The air accident insurance benefit offered on cards like SBI Elite and SBI Miles will be discontinued.
  • A new method of calculating the minimum amount due (MAD) for monthly bills will be introduced.

HDFC bank credit card revisions:

  • A 1% transaction fee (capped at 4,999) will apply to:
  • Rent payments
  • Online gaming spends over 10,000
  • Utility bill payments exceeding 50,000/month (except insurance)
  • Loading digital wallets with more than 10,000 in a single transaction

ICICI bank fee hikes:

  • First 5 ATM withdrawals at ICICI ATMs remain free; post that, a 23 charge applies.
  • At non-ICICI ATMs, free limits are:
  • 3 in metro cities
  • 5 in non-metro areas
  • Post-limit charges: 23 for withdrawals, 8.5 for balance/non-cash inquiries

International ATM withdrawals will attract:

  • 125 for cash withdrawal
  • 25 for non-financial transactions
  • 3.5% foreign currency markup
  • IMPS (online transfers) charges revised to between 2.5 and 15 based on amount.

Cash deposit limits:

  • First 3 transactions at Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs) free
  • Beyond that: Rs150 per transaction
  • Monthly cash deposits over 1 lakh will attract a charge of 150 or 3.5 per 1,000, whichever is higher

Why It Matters

These changes aim to tighten compliance, streamline digital services, and align with security best practices. However, they may also bring additional costs and inconvenience for consumers who aren’t prepared.

