Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table a motion on the 'White Paper' for the consideration of the Lok Sabha today, February 9. The motion is set to discuss the alleged fiscal mismanagement of the Congress-led coalition at the Centre during UPA rule.

Nirmala Sitharaman had mentioned that the Centre would present a 'White Paper' comparing the economic performance of 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with a decade of NDA rule under PM Modi while presenting the interim Union Budget on February 1.

Congress put forth a document called 'Black Paper' against the BJP-led NDA in the lower house on February 8. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA had promised to put forth 'white paper' on the state of the economy under UPA rule.

Congress charged against the NDA regime led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming untamed inflation and rising unemployment during NDA regime, in its 'Black Paper.

The Centre in its counter response promised to bring to the table ‘White Paper’ today in Lok Sabha detailing and alleging the grand old party of fiscal woes in the UPA years. Hence, the motion to be tabled by the Union Finance Minister today under Rule 342, reads, "That this House do consider the White Paper on the Indian Economy and its impact on the lives of the people of India".

The Centre accused Congress-led UPA of some serious allegations in its ‘White Paper.’ The Centre claimed that when the BJP-led government came to power in 2014, the economy was in a fragile state, public finances were in bad shape, there was economic mismanagement and financial indiscipline, as well as 'widespread corruption'.

The 'White Paper' stated, “It was a crisis situation. The responsibility to mend the economy step by step and to put the governance systems in order was enormous."

The BJP-led government mentioned that the delay in bringing forth the stagnant condition of the economy was made in view of retaining investors confidence as the White Paper stated, "Our government refrained from bringing out a white paper on the poor state of affairs then. That would have given a negative narrative and shaken the confidence of all, including investors. The need of the hour was to give hope to the people, to attract investments, both domestic and global and to build support for the much-needed reforms," reported ANI.

The Paper further noted that the government prioritised 'Nation-First' and not scoring political points. The White Paper highlighted that the current government managed to stabilise the economy and set a recovery path and stated, "Now that we have stabilised the economy and set it on a recovery and growth path, it is necessary to place in the public domain the seemingly insurmountable challenges left behind as a legacy by the UPA Government," reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

