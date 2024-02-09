Find out what Nirmala Sitharaman will bring to the table with 'White Paper' in Lok Sabha today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table motion on 'White Paper' discussing alleged fiscal mismanagement of UPA rule in Lok Sabha today.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table a motion on the 'White Paper' for the consideration of the Lok Sabha today, February 9. The motion is set to discuss the alleged fiscal mismanagement of the Congress-led coalition at the Centre during UPA rule.
