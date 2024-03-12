Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, who was sworn in as the 14th President of Pakistan on Sunday, will declare his daughter, Aseefa Bhutto, as the First Lady of the country, as per local media reports

On March 10, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari officially took over as the head of Pakistan for a historic second time. A formal ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Presidential Palace, took place on Sunday, where Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, administered the oath to the 68-year-old President.

The report claimed that Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will be given the privileges and protocol befitting the First Lady following the official announcement.

Let's find out who Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is.

Family Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, born in February 1993, is the daughter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is Asif Ali Zardari's youngest child after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari. Education She is an alumnus of Oxford Brookes University, University of Edinburgh and University College London.

In 2020, she made her political debut in affiliation with PPP.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari serves as Pakistan's Ambassador for polio eradication. The current President replaces Dr Arif Alvi, who stayed in office for five months following the completion of his five-year term in September 2023. The former President, who is a senior member of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Asif Ali Zardari's son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his daughters, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, and other family members along with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were present during the oath-taking ceremony.

