Finland enters recession, while Swedish GDP dips1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 07:50 PM IST
- Finland's economy has suffered from accelerating inflation -- which reached 8.4 percent in January -- as well as the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine
Finland entered a recession in the final quarter of 2022, while the Swedish economy also dipped, official statistics showed Tuesday. The 0.6-percent drop in Finnish GDP was the second consecutive quarter of negative growth -- the technical definition of a recession.
