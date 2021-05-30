FinMin extends ECLGS scheme to help small business owners

According to a statement issued by the ministry of finance, borrowers who are eligible for restructuring as per RBI guidelines of 5 May 2021, and had availed loans under ECLGS 1.0 of overall tenure of four years comprising repayment of interest only during the first 12 months, with repayment of principal and interest in 36 months thereafter, will now be able to avail a tenure of five years for their ECLGS loan i.e. repayment of interest only for the first 24 months with repayment of principal and interest in 36 months thereafter.