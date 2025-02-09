Fire at Maha Kumbh! Blaze erupts at ’kalpvasi’ tent in Prayagraj due to gas leak

Maha Kumbh 2025: Gas leak at 'kalpvasi' tent in Prayagraj set off fire at Maha Kumbh. The incident took place in in Sector 19 on Sunday and no casualties were reported, officials informed PTI. The blaze was brought down within 10 minutes through firefighters' prompt response.

According to Chief Fire Officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma, the fire was reported in a tent set up by Om Prakash Pandey Seva Sansthan and belonged to Rajendra Jaiswal, resident of Karma, Prayagraj. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot after the authorities were alerted about the blaze. This recent incident follows three major fires at the Maha Kumbh, in addition to several minor incidents.