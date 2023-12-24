comScore
Business News/ News / Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, people evacuated
Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, people evacuated

Madurai mall fire: People inside the shops and theatres were safely evacuated through emergency exits following the fire in Madurai's Tallakulam area

Madurai mall fire: A fire broke out at a commercial complex in Madurai's Tallakulam area late on Saturday night. As per ANI report, people inside the shops and theatres were evacuated through emergency exits.

Following the fire, smoke engulfed the food court area located on the fourth floor of the mall.

(More details awaited)

Published: 24 Dec 2023, 06:15 AM IST
